Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler fully expects star players Joao Pedro and Kaoru Mitoma to report for pre-season next week.

Brazilian striker Pedro, 23, is widely expected to leave this summer with Newcastle United and Chelsea pushing hard for his signature.

Mitoma, 28, has also been linked with an exit as Bayern Munich, Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly shown interest in the Japan ace.

"Yeah for sure," said Hurzeler to Sky sports when asked if Pedro and Mitoma will be back at Brighton.

"I'm really looking forward for both of them. They are great players, they helped us last season. They are expected to be back next week."

Newcastle push for Joao Pedro

Newcastle are pushing for the Brighton man but until the deal is done, Pedro is contracted to Brighton and Hurzeler is completely right to say they will be back in pre-season training.

Whether Pedro and Mitoma are still at the Amex Stadium come the season opener against Fulham on August 16 is another matter.

Pedro – according to his Brazilian teammate Igor Julio – told Brighton last season he wants to move on. Pedro scored 10 goals for Albion last term but fell out of favour towards the end following a needless red card against Brentford.

The 23-year-old was suspended for three matches and was then omitted by Hurzeler for the final two matches after a training ground bust up with Albion’s player of the year Jan Paul van Hecke.

Eddie Howe’s Newcastle will compete in the Champions League next term and are determined to bolster their attack. Talks between the clubs are said to be well underway with Brighton hoping to at least double their money on the player they signed from Watford in 2023 for £30m.

Newcastle want Pedro but the striker is said to favour a move to London, which makes Chelsea one of the leading front runners. But Arsenal – who have previously been linked – could yet make a move and don’t rule out Tottenham either.

Verdict

Despite Hurzeler’s comments, I would be amazed to see Pedro at Brighton next season. Pedro and his agent will likely have a few options to choose from this summer but if it is a to be a London club, then Chelsea would have to be favourites. Between £60m and £70m should get the job done.