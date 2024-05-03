Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton’s rivals West Ham United look almost certain to part company with head coach David Moyes at the end of the season.

The Hammers – who are ninth in the Premier League and last season won the Europa Conference League – have been linked a number of managers to replace Moyes.

Ex-Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter had been previously linked and so too former Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham man Jose Mourinho.

Potter has been out of work since he was sacked by the Blues in April 2023. The ex-Albion and Swansea man reportedly turned down the chance to took over at Ajax and continues to be linked with Man United, should Erik ten Hag leave Old Trafford this summer.

Despite his troubles at Stamford Bridge, Potter's stock remains high following his good work over three seasons at Brighton.

However, the Hammers whittled their shortlist down to two and now seem to be closing in on former Wolves and Real Madrid man Julen Lopetegui, although Sporting’s Amorim remains of interest.

