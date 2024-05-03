Forget Graham Potter – West Ham's perfect David Moyes replacement is now down to two candidates

By Derren Howard
Published 3rd May 2024, 14:46 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 14:51 BST
Brighton’s rivals West Ham United look almost certain to part company with head coach David Moyes at the end of the season.

The Hammers – who are ninth in the Premier League and last season won the Europa Conference League – have been linked a number of managers to replace Moyes.

Ex-Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter had been previously linked and so too former Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham man Jose Mourinho.

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has been linked with the West Ham role this summer

Potter has been out of work since he was sacked by the Blues in April 2023. The ex-Albion and Swansea man reportedly turned down the chance to took over at Ajax and continues to be linked with Man United, should Erik ten Hag leave Old Trafford this summer.

Despite his troubles at Stamford Bridge, Potter's stock remains high following his good work over three seasons at Brighton.

However, the Hammers whittled their shortlist down to two and now seem to be closing in on former Wolves and Real Madrid man Julen Lopetegui, although Sporting’s Amorim remains of interest.

Guardian reporter Jacob Steinberg revealed on X: "Exclusive: West Ham close to agreeing deal for Julen Lopetegui to take over from David Moyes. Not finalised and Amorim still in mix but clarity expected soon."

