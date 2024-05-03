Forget Graham Potter – West Ham's perfect David Moyes replacement is now down to two candidates
and live on Freeview channel 276
Brighton’s rivals West Ham United look almost certain to part company with head coach David Moyes at the end of the season.
The Hammers – who are ninth in the Premier League and last season won the Europa Conference League – have been linked a number of managers to replace Moyes.
Ex-Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter had been previously linked and so too former Chelsea, Man United and Tottenham man Jose Mourinho.
Potter has been out of work since he was sacked by the Blues in April 2023. The ex-Albion and Swansea man reportedly turned down the chance to took over at Ajax and continues to be linked with Man United, should Erik ten Hag leave Old Trafford this summer.
Despite his troubles at Stamford Bridge, Potter's stock remains high following his good work over three seasons at Brighton.
However, the Hammers whittled their shortlist down to two and now seem to be closing in on former Wolves and Real Madrid man Julen Lopetegui, although Sporting’s Amorim remains of interest.
Guardian reporter Jacob Steinberg revealed on X: "Exclusive: West Ham close to agreeing deal for Julen Lopetegui to take over from David Moyes. Not finalised and Amorim still in mix but clarity expected soon."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.