Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cucurella, 25, spent one successful season with Brighton following his £15m switch from La Liga outfit Getafe in 2021.

The Spain full-back impressed on the left flank for then Brighton head coach Graham Potter and swept the board with all the player of the year awards from the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was wanted by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City but Chelsea made the decisive move and signed the former Barcelona youth player for a huge fee of £63m – where he reunited with Potter, who also made the switch from Brighton to the riches of Chelsea.

Chelsea's Spanish defender Marc Cucurella has struggled for game time following his move from Brighton

Cucurella has though struggled to find his best form at Stamford Bridge and has since fallen down the pecking order following the arrival of new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Spaniard was close to a loan move to Manchester United in the summer window but the deal failed to go through as Erik ten Hag’s team opted for Sergio Reguilon instead. It now appears Real Madrid are keen to make a January move, despite Cucurella's previous links to Barcelona.

Carlo Ancelotti's Madrid team are currently second in La Liga and are looking to bolster the left side of the defence. Cucurella can play as full-back, left of the back three, wing-back or as a midfielder and that adaptability is said to appeal to Ancelotti.