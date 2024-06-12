Former Brighton ace and Roberto De Zerbi favourite now wanted by Bundesliga giants amid Chelsea decision
Ex-Brighton man Levi Colwill is wanted by Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. Colwill, 21, who enjoyed a fine season with Brighton while on loan from Chelsea, has been targeted by new Bayern boss Vincent Kompany.
The left-sided defender made 22 appearances for Brighton during the 2022-23 campaign and was much-admired by their former boss Roberto De Zerbi, before Colwill returned to his parent club Chelsea at the beginning of last season.
De Zerbi often referred to the loss of Colwill – along with Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister – as key reasons for Albion’s dip in form during his second season in charge.
Indeed, Brighton tried to sign Colwill on a permanent basis and reportedly offered the Blues around £25m for his services but Chelsea were keen to keep their young English defender.
Last season Colwill made 20 starts in the Premier League for Chelsea and the one-cap England international is expected to be key player under their new head coach Enzo Maresca, who joined from Leicester last month.
Bayern, who finished third in the German top flight last term under former Blues boss Thomas Tuchel, are keen to bolster their defensive ranks and Kompany clearly sees Colwill as a perfect fit.
A deal this summer however looks increasingly unlikely as Colwill is currently contracted to Chelsea until June 2029 and is valued at around £50m.
Munich already have former Spurs man Eric Dier at the heart of their defence and are also hoping to sign Bayer Leverkusen's Jonathan Tah.
