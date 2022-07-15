Former Brighton ace makes bold Calvin Bassey claim amid £25m Albion link

Goldson, who made 32 appearances for Albion before his move to Rangers 2018, played alongside Bassey at Ibrox last season.

Goldson has been impressed by the Nigerian international's progress following his £230,000 arrival from Leicester two years ago.

The 22-year-old made 53 outings for club and country last term and was a key part of their impressive run to the Europa league final.

Calvin Bassey impressed for rangers last season in the Europa League and has been linked with a summer move to Brighton and Ajax

He is now one the most in-demand defenders in Europe with Brighton, Ajax and Serie A clubs all said to be preparing bids around the £25million mark.

"He’s got attributes that you simply cannot train," said Goldson. "Speed, strength, his left foot is amazing. He’s literally got the lot.

“I was so happy for him given the season he had before when he got into a bit of trouble because of Covid.

“He came back, worked his socks off in pre-season and I remember him saying to me that he wanted to start playing games regularly.

“Last summer he went away with a trainer and worked his socks off. He got his rewards in the end.

“He has got everything, you can’t beat him one v one. He can attack, he can defend, he still has the raw side to him where he’ll literally run through you. He’s got the world at his feet.

“He just wants to learn and get better and that’s been the case with him from the moment he got here.

“The main thing now is that he’s got these games behind him and he’s starting to build up that experience on the pitch.

“When you look back to when he first came, and I’m thinking about that St Mirren cup game. He used to let things really affect him mentally, but now he’s starting to level it out about.

“He doesn’t get too high when things are going well and equally he doesn’t get too low when things are going against him."