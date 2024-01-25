Former Brighton and Aberdeen midfielder makes surprise move to relegation battlers

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Teddy Jenks has signed on loan for Ross County from Forest Green until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old midfielder started his career with Brighton before joining Aberdeen on loan in the 21/22 season, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals.

Jenks, who has represented England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level, had a loan spell with Crawley in the 22/23 season before before he joined Forest Green last summer.