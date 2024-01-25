Former Brighton and Aberdeen midfielder makes surprise move to relegation battlers
All the latest transfer news and gossip from Brighton and Hove Albion and across the leagues
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Teddy Jenks has signed on loan for Ross County from Forest Green until the end of the season.
The 21-year-old midfielder started his career with Brighton before joining Aberdeen on loan in the 21/22 season, making 18 appearances and scoring two goals.
Jenks, who has represented England at both Under-16 and Under-17 level, had a loan spell with Crawley in the 22/23 season before before he joined Forest Green last summer.
County confirmed the signing on their official Twitter account and said: “Welcome to the club, Teddy!”