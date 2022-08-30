Former Brighton and Aston Villa star accepts Bournemouth role after Scott Parker sacking

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton and Aston Villa defender Tommy Elphick will be in the dugout for Bournemouth following the dismissal of Scott Parker

The Cherries were thrashed 9-0 at Liverpool on Saturday, equalling the record Premier League defeat.

Parker was dismissed and Gary O’Neil will take interim charge of the team and will be assisted by Shaun Cooper and Albion star Tommy Elphick, as the club confirms a replacement for Parker "will begin immediately".

Elphick was a popular figure at Brighton and made more than 150 appearances for the Seagulls before moving to Bournemouth in 2012.

He went on to make 142 outings for the Cherries before signing for Aston Villa in 2016.

Bournemouth are next in Premier League action tomorrow at home to Wolves.

Former England international Parker had led Bournemouth back to the top-flight having been appointed at the Vitality Stadium in June 2021 and they opened the current campaign with a 2-0 home win over Aston Villa.

A 4-0 loss at champions Manchester City was followed by a 3-0 reverse to Arsenal before they were hammered at Anfield, with Parker offering a downbeat prediction for the remainder of the season in the aftermath of such a humbling defeat.

“I can see some more (heavy losses),” he said during his post-match press conference.

“ We need to make a decision. I have been clear how this season could look for us and I stick by that.”

The wording of the short Bournemouth statement announcing his departure seemingly alludes to Parker’s beliefs being behind the sacking, as opposed to three successive defeats.

“AFC Bournemouth can announce that the club has parted company with head coach Scott Parker,” it read, followed by a statement from owner Maxim Demin.

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us,” he said.

“Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history.

“However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another.