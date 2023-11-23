Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter 'refuses' international managerial role
According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the 48-year-old has 'refused' the opportunity to succeed outgoing head coach Janne Andersson - whose seven-year reign ended at the weekend after they failed to qualify for Euro 2024.
It is understood that Potter, who left Brighton for Chelsea in September 2022 before being sacked from his role at Stamford Bridge in April 2023, is keen to return to club management.
The former defender took up the hot seat at the Amex in 2019 after leading Swedish side Ostersund from the nation's fourth tier to the top-flight between 2011-18, followed by a solid season at Championship outfit Swansea City.
After helping progress the Seagulls from a relegation-threatened Premier League side to a top 10 one, Potter joined Chelsea, much to the dismay of Brighton fans.
Since his dismissal by the Blues, he has been linked with managerial roles at Manchester United, Crystal Palace, French team Nice, and more, but is yet to return to management after more than seven months away.
Sweden have reportedly turned their attention to Hacken manager and former Norway boss Per-Mathias Hogmo instead.