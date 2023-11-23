Former Brighton and Chelsea boss Graham Potter 'refuses' international managerial role

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter has reportedly turned down the chance to become Sweden's next national manager.

According to Swedish newspaper Aftonbladet, the 48-year-old has 'refused' the opportunity to succeed outgoing head coach Janne Andersson - whose seven-year reign ended at the weekend after they failed to qualify for Euro 2024.

It is understood that Potter, who left Brighton for Chelsea in September 2022 before being sacked from his role at Stamford Bridge in April 2023, is keen to return to club management.

The former defender took up the hot seat at the Amex in 2019 after leading Swedish side Ostersund from the nation's fourth tier to the top-flight between 2011-18, followed by a solid season at Championship outfit Swansea City.

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - MAY 22: Brighton manager Graham Potter applauds the fans during a lap of honour during the Premier League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United at American Express Community Stadium on May 22, 2022 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

After helping progress the Seagulls from a relegation-threatened Premier League side to a top 10 one, Potter joined Chelsea, much to the dismay of Brighton fans.

Since his dismissal by the Blues, he has been linked with managerial roles at Manchester United, Crystal Palace, French team Nice, and more, but is yet to return to management after more than seven months away.