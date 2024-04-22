Former Brighton and Hove Albion boss new favourite for Republic of Ireland role ahead of ex-Manchester United defenders
Hughton’s is the latest name to hit the top of an ever-changing market, having been 5/1 only last week but receiving heavy backing since then to shoot him into 7/4 favouritism.
Current temporary manager John O’Shea has seen his odds shorten further and he is now second in the market at 11/4, whilst former favourite Steve Bruce has drifted out to 4/1 from 6/4 to round out the top three.
Willy Sagnol (6/1), Anthony Barry (8/1) and Lee Carsley (8/1) have been the ever-present strong contenders, whilst big names such as Roy Keane and Gus Poyet (both 14/1) remain in the running. Take action and sign up for our Brighton football newsletter
Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “With the FAI coming under fire for the drawn out nature of their search for the next permanent Republic of Ireland manager, former Premier League boss Chris Hughton has had his name thrown firmly into the conversation and he now leads the betting, with his odds for the role shortening from 5/1 into 7/4 in the past week.
“Hughton leads a familiar list of names with John O’Shea, the current temporary manager, next in line at 11/4 – last week’s favourite Steve Bruce has seen his odds suffer a significant drift and he is out to 4/1 from 6/4 last week.
“Many of the same names still sit towards the top of the market with Willy Sagnol, Anthony Barry and Lee Carsley all still in the mix.”
See the latest odds with BetVictor.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.