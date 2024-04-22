Former Brighton and Hove Albion boss new favourite for Republic of Ireland role ahead of ex-Manchester United defenders

Chris Hughton is current favourite for the Republic of Ireland job (Photo by Tony Marshall/Getty Images)

Hughton’s is the latest name to hit the top of an ever-changing market, having been 5/1 only last week but receiving heavy backing since then to shoot him into 7/4 favouritism.

Current temporary manager John O’Shea has seen his odds shorten further and he is now second in the market at 11/4, whilst former favourite Steve Bruce has drifted out to 4/1 from 6/4 to round out the top three.

Willy Sagnol (6/1), Anthony Barry (8/1) and Lee Carsley (8/1) have been the ever-present strong contenders, whilst big names such as Roy Keane and Gus Poyet (both 14/1) remain in the running. Take action and sign up for our Brighton football newsletter

Sam Boswell, spokesperson of BetVictor, said: “With the FAI coming under fire for the drawn out nature of their search for the next permanent Republic of Ireland manager, former Premier League boss Chris Hughton has had his name thrown firmly into the conversation and he now leads the betting, with his odds for the role shortening from 5/1 into 7/4 in the past week.

“Many of the same names still sit towards the top of the market with Willy Sagnol, Anthony Barry and Lee Carsley all still in the mix.”