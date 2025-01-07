Former Brighton boss close to management return after two-year absence

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Graham Potter is reportedly in talks to replace under-pressure West Ham head coach Julen Lopetegui.

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton boss Potter, 49, has been out of work since April 2023 when he was sacked just 31 games into a five-year contract at Chelsea.

Lopetegui’s position looks under serious threat, while technical director Tim Steidten is staying away from the training ground as the club’s problems deepen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham have declined to comment on the potential change of manager but did say Steidten, 45, is absent from their Rush Green base as he is focusing on the January transfer window.

Graham Potter is linked with a return to management at West Ham

But the situation has echoes of last season, when the German’s relationship with then boss David Moyes became strained towards the end of his tenure.

Lopetegui’s role as Hammers head coach was plunged back into doubt following consecutive heavy Premier League defeats by Liverpool and Manchester City, while Steidten is a known admirer of Potter.

Yet Steidten is also under the spotlight having led the club’s summer recruitment drive, which has so far proved a major disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Ham spent around £130million on nine new players but are languishing in 14th in the top flight.

The £27million signing of 31-year-old Germany striker Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund has reaped just two goals while two new centre-halves, Nice loanee Jean-Clair Todibo and £40million Maximilian Kilman, have failed to stem the flow of goals against.

The Hammers face a tough FA Cup third-round trip to Aston Villa on Friday before home league matches with London rivals Fulham and Crystal Palace.