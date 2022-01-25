Former Brighton, Crawley and Kilmarnock midfielder announces retirement after 'dream' career

Former Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Gary Dicker, 35, has announced his retirement from playing.

The Albion man, who made 129 appearances for the club between 2009-13 following an initial loan stint, has been playing as an over-age player for the under-23s this season.

Dicker tweeted: “Officially retired and hanging up the boots. A big thank you to all the clubs, fans, players, staff and managers I’ve played with and played for.

Gary Dicker, 35, has called time on his playing career

"I’ve lived the dream….doing something I’ve loved day in, day out. Thank you.”

Dicker joined Brighton from Stockport in March 2009 when the club were in League One and stayed on loan for the remainder of the season. He made nine appearances for the Seagulls, scoring one goal during that this spell.

He later agreed a permanent deal and joined on a free transfer, signing a two-year contract. He helped Brighton secure promotion to the Championship and was rewarded with a two-year contract extension.

He left Albion in 2013 and went on to play for Rochdale, Carlisle and Kilmarnock.