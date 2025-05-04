Former Brighton man sacked after 26 matches as relegation confirmed

Derren Howard
By Derren Howard

Chief sports correspondent

Published 4th May 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 4th May 2025, 12:36 BST
Inigo Calderon, has parted company with Bristol Rovers
Inigo Calderon, has parted company with Bristol Rovers
Ex-Brighton star parts company with club after painful relegation

Bristol Rovers have sacked for Brighton ace Inigo Calderon following the club’s relegation to League Two.

Rovers’ fate was sealed in midweek but they finished the season with a ninth defeat in 10 matches after losing to Blackpool on Saturday.

Calderon, whose assistant Miguel Llera has also been sacked, was appointed on Boxing Day but won just six of his 26 matches as the club finished four points from safety to end their two-year stay in the third tier.

A club statement read: “Everyone at Bristol Rovers would like to thank Inigo and Miguel for their hard work, dedication and commitment and wish them both every success in their respective future careers.”

Related topics:

