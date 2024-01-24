Former Brighton, Newcastle and Norwich manager sacked after nine matches
Former Brighton head coach Chris Hughton was sacked by Ghana after they exited the Africa Cup of Nations at the Group stage.
Ghana amassed just two points in Group B after 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique but suffered a surprise 2-1 loss in their opening match to Cape Verde.
Hughton, who previously managed Brighton, Norwich, Newcastle, Birmingham and Nottingham Forest, was also reportedly attacked by a Ghana fan at the team hotel following the loss to Cape Verde.
A statement from the Ghana FA read: "Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.
"The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.
"The GFA will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars."
Hughton was appointed as the Ghana head coach in March 2023 and took charge of nine matches with two wins, three draws and four defeats.
The former Tottenham full-back remains a hugely respected figure at Brighton after five successful years with the club. He guided them to the Premier League and then maintained their top flight status for two seasons, before he was replaced by Graham Potter in 2019.