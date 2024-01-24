Former Brighton, Newcastle and Norwich manager sacked after nine matches

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Brighton head coach Chris Hughton was sacked by Ghana after they exited the Africa Cup of Nations at the Group stage.

Ghana amassed just two points in Group B after 2-2 draws with Egypt and Mozambique but suffered a surprise 2-1 loss in their opening match to Cape Verde.

Hughton, who previously managed Brighton, Norwich, Newcastle, Birmingham and Nottingham Forest, was also reportedly attacked by a Ghana fan at the team hotel following the loss to Cape Verde.

A statement from the Ghana FA read: "Chris Hughton has been relieved of his duties with immediate effect.

"The executive council has also taken a decision to dissolve the technical team of the Black Stars.

"The GFA will in the coming days provide a roadmap on the future direction of the Black Stars."

Hughton was appointed as the Ghana head coach in March 2023 and took charge of nine matches with two wins, three draws and four defeats.