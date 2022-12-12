Crawley Town have announced that experienced goalkeeper coach John Keeley has joined manager Matthew Etherington’s coaching team at the Broadfield Stadium.

The 61-year-old had a very successful playing career, in which he made over 250 career appearances over the course of two decades.

Keeley made over 130 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion across his four seasons with the Seagulls.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he retired from football, Keeley joined Portsmouth as an academy goalkeeping coach in 2007. After spending three seasons with the youth teams at Fratton Park, John was appointed as the senior team's goalkeeping coach.

Crawley Town have announced that experienced goalkeeper coach John Keeley has joined manager Matthew Etherington’s coaching team at the Broadfield Stadium. Picture by Clint Hughes/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

After he departed Pompey in 2013, Keeley spent time with Blackburn Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chinese club Guangzhou R&F before his return to Fratton Park to join Paul Cook’s coaching team.

Keeley followed Cook to Ipswich in the 2020-21 season. Keeley left the club in December 2021 when Cook was relieved of his duties at Portman Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad