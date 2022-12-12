The 61-year-old had a very successful playing career, in which he made over 250 career appearances over the course of two decades.
Keeley made over 130 appearances for Brighton & Hove Albion across his four seasons with the Seagulls.
After he retired from football, Keeley joined Portsmouth as an academy goalkeeping coach in 2007. After spending three seasons with the youth teams at Fratton Park, John was appointed as the senior team's goalkeeping coach.
After he departed Pompey in 2013, Keeley spent time with Blackburn Rovers, Brighton & Hove Albion and Chinese club Guangzhou R&F before his return to Fratton Park to join Paul Cook’s coaching team.
Keeley followed Cook to Ipswich in the 2020-21 season. Keeley left the club in December 2021 when Cook was relieved of his duties at Portman Road.
Speaking on his move before Friday’s game with Hartlepool, Keeley said: “I would like to thank Crawley Town Football Club for this opportunity to return to professional football. I can’t wait to get started this evening against Hartlepool.”