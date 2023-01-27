Former Brighton star comes out of retirement to rejoin first club and reunite with ex-Barcelona legend

Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Davy Pröpper has come out of retirement to join Eredivisie outfit SBV Vitesse Arnhem.

The 31-year-old, who made 121 appearances during his four-year stay at the Seagulls, announced his retirement from professional football on January 2022, citing a lack of motivation and a discomfort with modern-day football culture.

The Netherlands international, who left Albion to rejoin former club PSV Eindhoven in 2021, has signed a contract with Vitesse until June 2024.

The move sees the midfielder return to the club he started his career with. After signing his first professional contract at Vites in 2008, he went on to make 162 appearances in all competitions before joining PSV in December 2015.

Former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Davy Pröpper, pictured celebrating a goal against Wolves in 2019, has come out of retirement to join Eredivisie outfit SBV Vitesse Arnhem. Picture by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images

Speaking to the Vitesse website, Pröpper said: “That [retirement] was a difficult decision, but it felt like a relief at the time. I had been missing the fun for quite some time and, partly because of that, I no longer felt so comfortable

“After my decision, I consciously distanced myself from the football world. That was an important and instructive period for me. I found the peace to let my thoughts run wild, something I also needed at that moment.

“But as time went on and I started to think more and more about the future, the lack of football grew. I didn't expect that so much in advance, but I didn't rule it out either.

“You see it often: only when you distance yourself or say goodbye to something, do you find out what it really means to you. You get an eye for the positive aspects again. That is, of course, primarily football itself, but also cooperation, performance and being part of a team and a club.

“Of course I am realistic; the dark sides have not just disappeared. But after thinking carefully, experiencing football again and taking two months, I am convinced that the right balance can be present. I am ready again.”

The move to Arnhem also reunites the midfielder with FC Barcelona and Netherlands legend Philip Cocu. Under the former Derby County boss’ management at PSV, Pröpper lifted the Eredivisie title and two Johan Cruyff Shields in a two-year spell.

The 31-year-old left PSV to join Brighton, who had just been promoted to the Premier League, for a then club-record transfer fee in August 2017.

Pröpper added: “I have many happy and warm memories of my 13 years at this club. Vitesse has shaped me and feels like my home when it comes to football. It is also nice that there is a familiar and familiar face for the group in Phillip Cocu.

“I have experienced the way in which Vitesse and the trainer have dealt with my possible return as very pleasant. I feel very welcome and valued, but at the same time I have been given all the space and time to listen to my feelings. Now I will do everything I can to be of value to the team, so that we can get closer to where Vitesse belongs.”