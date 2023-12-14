Former Brighton youth coach takes up historic role at Nottingham Forest
Rusk worked at Albion between 2015-21 before taking up a permanent role at Stockport County, followed by stints at Dundee as an assistant manager and England’s Under-19 boss.
Now, according to The Athletic, the 41-year-old has become Forest's first-ever specialist set-piece coach and is already working at the club's Nigel Doughty Academy.
The Tricky Trees have only scored one set-piece goal this season, which is the fewest in the Premier League alongside Burnley and Crystal Palace.
Conversely, Steve Cooper's men have conceded the most goals in the division from corners and free-kicks (eight).
Rusk could return to his old club Brighton, where he was also a first-team coach under former Seagulls manager Chris Hughton for a time, when Forest visit the Amex in the Premier League on March 9, 2024.