Former Celtic star makes bold claim for Brighton's clash with Brentford

Former Celtic striker Chris Sutton believes Brentford will "make life difficult" for Brighton when they clash at the Amex on Wednesday.
By Richie Mills
Published 6th Dec 2023, 08:00 GMT
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford boss Thomas Frank face off at the Amex on Wednesday night. Picture: GettyBrighton manager Roberto De Zerbi and Brentford boss Thomas Frank face off at the Amex on Wednesday night. Picture: Getty
Albion lost 3-2 to 10-man Chelsea at the weekend, whereas the Bees saw off Luton Town 3-1. A victory for the 11th-placed London outfit would see them draw level on points with the Seagulls, who sit eighth in the Premier League table.

Thomas Frank's men played out a thrilling 3-3 draw with Roberto De Zerbi's side on the south coast last season and beat Brighton 2-0 at Gtech Community Stadium right at the start of the Italian head coach's tenure. Now, Sutton is predicting a 2-2 draw and expects the Bees to soak up pressure and then hit Albion on the counter-attack.

"Brighton have only won one of their [last] eight league matches and Sunday's defeat by Chelsea must have been very frustrating after the Blues went down to 10 men just before half-time," he said in his BBC Sport column.

"This could be another awkward game for the Seagulls too. Brentford took four points from Brighton last season and I can see them making life difficult for Roberto de Zerbi's team again. The Bees will sit in and counter-attack well, and I can see them getting some reward."

