Speculation that Roberto De Zerbi has earned the admiration of Real Madrid was discussed on TNT Sports.

It has been reported in Spain that Brighton’s Italian manager has been lined up to replace Carlo Ancelotti – who has been linked with a move away from Madrid.

According to Cadena SER – Spain's premier radio network – Madrid will pull out all the stops to persuade De Zerbi to take over at the Bernabeu.

However, 90min.com reported that Brighton are ‘keeping calm’ about the situation

The report read: “90min understands that De Zerbi's progress has not gone unnoticed at some of Europe's biggest clubs. Real Madrid and Napoli are among those taking a keen interest as they do their respective due diligence on future managerial appointments.”

Former Chelsea, Liverpool and West Ham midfielder Joe Cole promoted a conversation about the rumour on TNT Sports, ahead of Albion’s Premier League match at Aston Villa on Saturday (September 30).

He said: “They are improving at such a rate, De Zerbi has been linked to the Real Madrid job. That's a Brighton manager being linked to a Real Madrid job.

"The step between the two clubs is not as massive anymore.”

Cole said Brighton’s work on and off the pitch has been ‘incredible’ in recent seasons.

"We've been saying it for many years,” he said. “I remember when they got rid of Chris Hughton, we interviewed Dan Ashworth at the time and they wanted a better style of football.

"From that moment, they've done a great job. They took it to the next level.

"Then Graham Potter leaves. Players have come and gone. De Zerbi comes in and they've gone to another level. Everything about Brighton at the moment is just about excellence at all aspects of the club.”

The show’s host, Kelly Cates praised how Albion ‘are always looking two windows ahead’.

Former Liverpool and Tottenham striker Peter Crouch agreed.

He said: “It's incredible. I remember a time that you'd think you'd have a terrible season if you sold a player for £100m.

"They always seem to replace them and go and find them again. If they will let a player leave, they have probably already identified a replacement for a lot cheaper who will be next on the conveyor belt.