Former Crystal Palace owner casts doubt over Brighton’s future success amid sarcastic dig at Tony Bloom

Brighton's chairman Tony Bloom

There has been something of a changing of the guard in recent years as Albion have progressed up the Premier League table, whereas the Eagles have stagnated somewhat.

The Seagulls are competing in the Europa League under head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who has got them playing an attractive brand of football and are the envy of many clubs due to their transfer dealings. Whereas at the south London outfit, fans are calling for Roy Hodgson’s sacking, with many jealous of the Sussex outfit’s current success.

But ex-Palace owner Jordan, who owned the club between 2000-10, suggested Brighton should enjoy this success while it lasts as teams’ fortunes in football can change quickly.

He said on talkSPORT: “Is it to be admired? With due respect to Tony Bloom, and you [Jim White] make this case about how wonderful they are, Tony Bloom is £400 million in the hole. Oh well done! Fantastic. Great that you've brought that football club back but not everybody wants to do it that way and I would suggest the main issue needs to be about the style of play [at Palace]. Even that irks me as I am a pragmatist."

When show host Jim White said Palace fans would love to be in Brighton's position, Jordan, who has previously been very complimentary about the job Bloom has done at the Seagulls, replied,"[It's a] Moment in time. Let's see how they are doing in five years."

Since Bloom took over in 2009, Brighton have gone from League One to the Premier League, with the billionaire pumping more than £400 million of his own money into his boyhood club.

