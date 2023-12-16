Former Crystal Palace star disagrees with Michael Owen's Brighton claim as he trolls Seagulls fans

Former Crystal Palace Yannick Bolasie pokes fun at Brighton and their fans

The 2001 Ballon d'Or winner made these remarks after Albion's 1-0 win over Marseille at the Amex on Thursday which saw them advance to the last 16 of the Europa League.

The ex-England striker was full of admiration for how far the Seagulls have come and the way they are going about their success.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said on TNT Sports: "When you think the majority of clubs are like that, they are struggling, everyone is struggling to make ends meet. There are only a select few, maybe Premier League teams, that are wealthy and they can spend money on players, but lots of teams are like that and it gives everybody hope.

"Brighton are everybody's second favourite team; the way they play, the story, what they've gone through, the players they have, they play the game in the right way, the fanbase, the new stadium, the chairman (Tony Bloom) - everything about it is just class."

However, in the comments below the tweet, not many fans of other clubs seemed to agree with Owen.

At first, the popular Palace fanpage, HLTCO, responded with, “Michael Owen does not speak for me”, to which Bolasie, who played 144 times for the Eagles, replied, "Nor me".

Nor me 🤣

— Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) December 15, 2023

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When a Brighton fan showed him a clip of Joao Pedro celebrating his winning goal against Marseille and stated this would never be the winger, who is now playing at Swansea City, the 34-year-old had a response at the ready.

He tweeted a photo of his time on loan at Sporting Lisbon where he played in the Europa League and captioned the post, "Been there, done that."