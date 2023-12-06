Former Liverpool and Brighton legend gives prediction on Albion v Brentford clash

Mark Lawrenson has backed Brighton to return to winning ways when they host Brentford at the Amex tonight.

Albion ended their seven-match run without a Premier League win by beating Nottingham Forest 3-2 in late November, only for Chelsea to edge a 3-2 thriller at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The Bees, on the other hand, have won three of their last five, including a 3-1 victory over Luton Town last time out.

Despite Thomas Frank's men picking up four points against the Seagulls last season, former Brighton defender Lawrenson has backed Roberto De Zerbi's side to edge this encounter.

Mark Lawrenson has backed Brighton to beat Brentford at the Amex. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

He told Paddy Power: "Brentford beat Luton and Brighton lost 3-2 to Chelsea at the weekend and their funny results have generally come after they’ve played in midweek. We know Roberto De Zerbi changes his team a lot but I still fancy to win this at home, 2-1."