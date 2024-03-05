Chelsea's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo in action against his former club Brighton

Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Ince is baffled by Moises Caicedo's displays in a Chelsea shirt.

Caicedo was excellent for two seasons at Brighton after joining the Seagulls for around £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021.

The midfielder impressed under the guidance of Graham Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi and moved for Chelsea last summer for a record breaking £115m.

Since then the Ecuador international has struggled to replicate his previous form and the 22-year-old has come under-fire from sections of the Chelsea fan base.

The Blues have been poor this season and last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Brentford leaves them 11th in the table as pressure mounts on boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Ince, speaking to Talk Sport said: "It’s not about the price tag, Caicedo was a top, top player at Brighton, gone to Chelsea and not the same player. Pochettino has got a young team, give them time. You can’t keep sacking managers.”