Former Man United and Liverpool great says something abnormal happened to Moises Caicedo after moving from Brighton to Chelsea
Former Manchester United and England midfielder Paul Ince is baffled by Moises Caicedo's displays in a Chelsea shirt.
Caicedo was excellent for two seasons at Brighton after joining the Seagulls for around £4m from Independiente del Valle in 2021.
The midfielder impressed under the guidance of Graham Potter and then Roberto De Zerbi and moved for Chelsea last summer for a record breaking £115m.
Since then the Ecuador international has struggled to replicate his previous form and the 22-year-old has come under-fire from sections of the Chelsea fan base.
The Blues have been poor this season and last Saturday's 2-2 draw with Brentford leaves them 11th in the table as pressure mounts on boss Mauricio Pochettino.
Ince, speaking to Talk Sport said: "It’s not about the price tag, Caicedo was a top, top player at Brighton, gone to Chelsea and not the same player. Pochettino has got a young team, give them time. You can’t keep sacking managers.”
Chelsea and Caicedo are next in action this Monday against Newcastle at Stamford Bridge.