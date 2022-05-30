Former Rangers and Everton man takes top role at Brighton after Dan Ashworth Newcastle exit

David Weir has been appointed as the club's new technical director with immediate effect.

The former Rangers, Everton and Scotland player has been covering the role in an interim capacity since February of this year, and after Dan Ashworth's departure was confirmed earlier, the club has made the appointment permanent.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chairman Tony Bloom said, “David’s credentials are very strong, as he has shown in the various roles he has held with us. During his recent role as acting technical director he has used his experience, knowledge and ability in supporting both Graham Potter and the men's first-team, as we secured a record top-flight finish, and Hope Powell and the women's first-team.

Brighton and Hove Albion FC

"In that time he has already further enhanced an already excellent working relationship with both Paul Barber and me, as well as our executive team responsible for the running of the club. David will oversee all football operations; including recruitment, analysis, medical and player welfare, across both the men's and women's set-up.

Deputy chairman and chief executive Paul Barber added, “It is well known by Everton, Rangers and Scotland fans that David was a leader on the pitch, but over the past four months he has continued to show those qualities off the pitch and has quickly settled into the role.

“During this time, he’s used his wealth of football knowledge and experience to support Graham and Hope, the academy staff, the medical team and the club's executive team, and seeing him work first hand and deal with a number of challenges, it is easy to see just why David is so well respected within the game.

“David’s approach dovetails with the club’s culture and values, and he will be a key figure in helping the club as it strives to achieve its aim of becoming a regular top-ten side in the Premier League.”

David’s football career began with a football scholarship in the US at the University of Evansville, playing for their Purple Aces soccer team. After four years in North America he graduated, ranked second in the university's history with 129 career points, and to this day remains one of the most successful Evansville alumni ever.

On his return to the UK, he enjoyed an illustrious playing career north and south of the border, serving Falkirk, Hearts, Everton and Rangers with distinction — winning every domestic honour in Scotland including three Scottish titles with Rangers and helping Everton to their best-ever Premier League finish in 2005.

He also won 69 caps for Scotland and captained his country and played in the Champions League for both Everton and Rangers. In 2010 at the age of 39 he won both Scottish Premier League Player of the Year and Scottish Football Writers’ Association Player of the Year.