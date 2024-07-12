Former Sheffield United midfielder signs for Brighton Women

By Albion reporter
Published 12th Jul 2024, 10:02 BST
Brighton & Hove Albion have signed midfielder Bex Rayner, subject to the usual regulatory processes.

Zoe Johnson, managing director of women’s and girls’ football, said, “We’re delighted to welcome Bex to Brighton. She was a standout player last season in the Women’s Championship.

“She’s now looking to progress her career in the WSL, and we’re looking forward to seeing how she develops with us.”

The 24-year-old made her WSL debut as a 16-year-old with Doncaster Belles after coming through Leeds United’s academy.

Midfielder Bex Rayner signs for Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club Women at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing | Photo: James BoardmanMidfielder Bex Rayner signs for Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club Women at the Elite Football Performance Centre in Lancing | Photo: James Boardman
She helped the Belles lift the league title in the 2017/18 season before joining Sheffield United the following summer.

The former England youth international then had two spells with the Blades and made her 100th appearance in March.

