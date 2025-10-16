Former Sunderland and Middlesbrough keeper signs new contract with Brighton and Hove Albion

Jason Steele has signed a new contact with Brighton | Picture: Mike Hewitt/Getty

Goalkeeper Jason Steele has signed a new contract with Brighton and Hove Albion until June 2027.

Jason joined Albion in 2018 and has gone on to make 60 appearances in all competitions, having played for Middlesbrough, Northampton Town, Blackburn Rovers and Sunderland earlier in his career.

Albion head coach Fabian Hurzeler said, “I’m delighted Jason is going to be with us for the next few years. He is a big influence in the dressing room and he maintains high standards on and off the pitch every day. I am pleased he will be on the journey with us in the coming seasons.”

Jason added, “The progress the club has made since I came to Brighton is incredible and hopefully I can complete ten years with the club, which would be a fantastic achievement personally.

“We’ve got a great group of coaches and keepers at the club, and we keep each other on our toes which drives standards on a day-to-day basis. Everyone wants to give the best version of themselves every day.

“I’m looking forward to playing my part in Brighton’s future. Our ambition this season is to qualify for Europe again.

“Playing in Europe two years ago was such a brilliant experience and if we can find that consistency then there’s no reason why we can’t do it again. It’s a young squad sprinkled with experience which you need, but the quality in the group is definitely good enough.”