Former Tottenham star explains how he helped the careers of Richarlison and Brighton’s Joao Pedro

Joao Pedro of Brighton & Hove Albion was once helped by Heurelho Gomes at Watford

Pedro is now racking up the goals for Brighton following his £30 million summer move from the Hornets and Richarlison is beginning to find his feet at Spurs after a difficult start to life in north London.

While both are shining in the Premier League now, it was quite a culture shock for the two forwards when they swapped Brazilian side Fluminense for Watford in 2020 and 2017 respectively.

Thankfully for them, keeper Gomes was a veteran of English football and helped Pedro, who was 18 at the time, and Richarlison, who was 20, adapt to their new, unfamiliar surroundings and acted as a father figure for the two youngsters.

He said on talkSPORT: "It is so difficult for a South American [to come to England]. We are not better than anybody. We need some guidance and help. The changes are massive. When Richarlison arrived I said to myself I need to help this guy otherwise he is going to take a long time to adapt and he's not going to deliver on the pitch and Watford cannot spend a lot of money on another player so it needs to be him.

"I need to embrace him so I went to open his first bank account. I told him where to live, I was there every day to pick him up and take him to the training ground because he didn't drive. It was the same thing for Joao when he arrived. If the player is okay, if his mindset is okay outside the pitch, he is going to deliver. He has a good mentality. He is going to help the club.”