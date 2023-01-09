Brighton and Hove Albion will resume their Premier League campaign this Saturday as they welcome Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool to the Amex Stadium.

Brighton's experienced striker Danny Welbeck is in contention to start against Liverpool at the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Albion have impressed of late and Roberto De Zerbi's men have netted 14 goals in their last four matches. They have beaten Southampton 3-1, lost 4-2 at home to leaders Arsenal and then walloped Everton 4-1 at Goodison. Last Saturday, in the FA Cup, they impressed against on-form Championship outfit Middlesbrough as they dismantled Michael Carrick's team 5-1 at the Riverside Stadium.

Liverpool at the Amex is next assignment for Albion and De Zerbi will be hoping a few of his senior members will be fit and firing to face Klopp's team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Welbeck has not be seen in the Premier League since the restart following the World Cup break but played the final 20 minutes at Middlesbrough. The experienced front runner could be in contention to start against a Liverpool defence that has looked shaky of late.

Defender Adam Webster is also nearing full match fitness as he has struggled with a muscle injury. Chelsea loanee Levi Colwill has filled the void but Webster's return will be a huge boost for De Zerbi. Webster, like Welbeck, was a late substitute at the Riverside and will hope to build up his fitness in training this week ahead of the Liverpool showdown.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another senior talent that has been off the pace of late is Belgian international Leo Trossard. The attacker was in fine form ahead of the World Cup – including a hat-trick in the 3-3 draw at Anfield – but has struggled since returning from Qatar. De Zerbi has questioned his work-rate and commitment, prompting speculation that Trossard could be seeking a move away from the Amex Stadium.

He was left out of the starting XI at Everton and then was out of the matchday squad altogether at Middlesbrough. 18-year-old Evan Ferguson has scored twice in his absence but having a motivated Trossard is clearly beneficial for Albion against the top teams. De Zerbi will be watching his charge closely in training this week and will be looking for signs of improvement ahead of a tough task against Liverpool.

Advertisement Hide Ad