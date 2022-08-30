Frank Lampard fuming with Neal Maupay chaos at Leeds after £12m Brighton transfer

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Former Brighton striker Neal Maupay joined Premier League rivals Everton last week

Brighton sold their French striker Neal Maupay to Everton last week for £12m – with the potential to rise to £15m.

Everton were in desperate need of a striker and Frank Lampard was hoping the 26-year-old could make his debut for the Toffees at Elland Road

But the reason he was not in the Everton is squad to face The Whites was simply due to the Bank Holiday weekend.

Premier League rules state players need to be registered by midday of the last working day before a match.

So despite the fact the former Albion man was registered by 4pm last Friday – the Saturday and Sunday, plus Bank Holiday Monday, are not classed as working days.

A frustrated Lampard said: “We registered Neal on Friday afternoon at 4pm but the Premier League have not been able to register him.