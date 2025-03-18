'Freedom of Northumberland' – Ex-Brighton star set for 'highest honour' after Wembley exploits with Newcastle United

Former Brighton defender Dan Burn to be honoured after “great victory”

Former Brighton and current Newcastle defender Dan Burn is in line to be granted the “freedom of Northumberland”.

The 32-year-old’s thumping first-half header handed the Magpies the lead over Liverpool in Sunday’s final at Wembley before Alexander Isak’s 23rd goal of the season ensured silverware would be returning to Tyneside for the first time since the 1955 FA Cup final despite Federico Chiesa’s late strike.

The significance of their win will be brought home to the victorious squad when they are greeted by what the club say will be a “large-scale” supporter event in the city on March 29.

Newcastle United's English defender Dan Burn celebrates with the trophy on the pitch

Blyth-born Burn, who played in the League Cup final defeat by Manchester United two seasons ago, grew up as a Newcastle fan.

Announcing the nomination, Northumberland County Council leader Glen Sanderson said: “It’s a great victory for the region and the fact a local lad played such a crucial part in this journey is wonderful.

“As a season ticket holder for over 30 years, I’m extremely proud, not only of this achievement, but that someone from our county has been a part of it.

“I’m sure it’s a dream come true for Dan, who’s also had his first England call-up, and I believe this will inspire our young people to achieve their dreams. I intend to nominate Dan for the highest honour we can bestow; the Freedom of Northumberland.”

After the Wembley triumph, Burn admitted he was acutely aware of a drought which had been broken only by the club’s 1969 Inter Cities Fairs Cup win.

He said: “I never ever wanted to say it, but 70 years felt like a bit of a burden. That pressure on having to be that team to break that ceiling.

“We know that we can do it. Hopefully, that is the first of many.

“Since the owners have come in and the manager came in, we have made a big thing about winning trophies and I think that gives us confidence now to want to do more.”

Burn added: “I feel really strange – I feel numb, I don’t have any emotion. It is strange because I am wanting to feel something, it just won’t sink in. Hopefully, it will.

“I am just very, very proud to be from Newcastle and be part of this team. I have said it before, it would have been a real shame not to have won something with this team.

“To do it we had to put on a perfect performance against Liverpool.”

Howe’s men had already enjoyed the better of the first half when Burn met Kieran Trippier’s corner with a long-range header which gave keeper Caoimhin Kelleher no chance and Isak’s sweet 52nd-minute strike sparked pandemonium among the 32,000 Geordies packed behind the Republic of Ireland international’s goal.

Substitute Chiesa reduced the deficit in stoppage time amid a desperate late flurry but the Magpies held firm to spark joyous celebrations on and off the pitch.

Burn, who was due to meet up with the England squad at 8am on Monday, said: “The good thing was we had that experience of playing in these big games and being able to handle the pressure.

“I thought we saw the game out so well. It would not be a Newcastle performance without making it nervous. We had to do our bit there.”

