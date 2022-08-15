Fresh attacking injury concern for Graham Potter and Brighton ahead of West Ham

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Albion's Ecuador international Jeremy Sarmiento will have a scan on his left leg ahead of Sunday's trip to West Ham.

Sarmiento was in Premier League 2 action for Albion yesterday against Liverpool during a 1-1 draw at the Lancing training ground.

Sarmineto, 20, was forced off after just 13 minutes following a kick to his left leg. The club are said to be assessing the injury and Sarmiento is likely to have a scan later this week.

It's unclear at this stage if he can be included in the matchday squad to face West Ham. Sarmiento is yet to feature in the Premier League this season for Graham Potter but has been included in the squads on the opening day win at Old Trafford and also during the 0-0 draw with Newcastle last Saturday.

It's a blow for Sarmiento who has worked his way back to full-fitness following a serious hamstring injury sustained on his full Premier League debut at West Ham last season.