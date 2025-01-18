Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ben Jackson has been recalled from his loan with Scottish Championship Livingston, and will now joins Queens Park for the rest of the campaign.

The defender made one appearance for Livi, and joins a Queens Park side who are sat fifth in the Scottish second tier.

Technical director David Weir said, “Ben hasn’t played as much as we would have liked in the first part of the season.

Ben Jackson of Brighton & Hove Albion has joined Queens Park for the remainder of the season

“This fresh start with Queens Park means he can have a positive second half of the campaign.”

Jackson, 21, has progressed through the youth ranks at Brighton having joined from Watford in 2020. He’s made 27 outings for Albion under-21s but is yet to appear for the first team.

Brighton, who are ninth in the Premier League and are in action at Manchester United this Sunday, tried to sign 18-year-old defender Vitor Ries earlier this transfer window.

The Seagulls’ final bid for Ries was thought to be around £25m but the Palmeiras talent instead opted to sign for Manchester City.

Brighton are short in defensive cover as Igor Julio will miss the rest of the season after undergoing surgery on a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old Brazilian was forced off during the second half of the 1-1 draw at home to Arsenal on January 4.

“Igor will be out for the rest of the season,” Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler said of the centre-back who has made 15 appearances in all competitions this term.

“It was a hamstring injury. He needed surgery, so it was a big thing.”

Albion do though have skipper Lewis Dunk available for the trip to Old Trafford as he returned as a second half substitute in the 2-0 Premier League win at Ipswich on Thursday.

Dunk had missed two games with a calf injury. Adam Webster and Jan Paul van Hecke are the two other recognised senior centre backs available.