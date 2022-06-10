The transfer window is now open and clubs across the Premier League can now officially start getting deals done.

A Brighton and Hove Albion defender has several admirers in the Premier League with Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea all understood to be keen on a summer transfer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are being linked with a Manchester City forward who could be set for a shock exit from the reigning champions this summer while Leeds United and Aston Villa could be set to do battle for a promising West Ham United.

The Hammers have reportedly registered an interest in signing an Everton defender an are joined by Arsenal, Everton and Leicester City in their interest of a Manchester City star who could leave the Etihad in the pursuit of regular first team football.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are said to have agreed terms with a highly sought after striker but no fee has been negotiated with the £85m valued player’s club and a current Reds midfielder could be set for a shock summer move to Manchester United.

Newcastle United have been dealt a transfer blow as Paris Saint-Germain have entered the race to sign a long term defensive target of the Magpies who was already holding discussions with AC Milan.

Finally, the agent of a Wolves’ star has been in Barcelona this week and the topic of his client was discussed with Nou Camp chiefs.

Here are the transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday, June 10 - the first day of the 2022 summer transfer window...

1. Neves' agent holds Barcelona talks Jorge Mendes, the agent of Wolves' midfield Ruben Neves, held talks with Barcelona's board on Wednesday where the 25-year old's future was discussed (Sport)

2. Liverpool agree terms with Nunez Liverpool have reached an agreement on personal terms with Benfica striker Darwin Nunez but the clubs have still to settle on a fee with the Portuguese side valuing the player at €100 million (The Athletic)

3. Red Devils could move for Oxlade-Chamberlain Manchester United are contemplating a surprise raid on bitter rivals Liverpool for want-away Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (TalkSport)

4. Zinchenko keen to leave City for regular playing time Arsenal, Everton, Leicester and West Ham are all interested in Manchester City's Oleksandr Zinchenko and the player, who is valued in excess of £30m, is keen to leave if he can be guaranteed playing time (90mins)