The 2022/23 seasons in English football’s top flight is just over a fortnight away from getting underway as clubs continue to build their squads in the summer window.
Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly in talks over an ‘audacious’ move for a Austrian international star who has previously been linked with Arsenal while Manchester United and Chelsea are racing to sign a Bayern Munich defender.
Meanwhile, Barcelona are apparently set to bid for a Chelsea transfer target despite being unable to match the Blues’ £55m bid and West Ham remain interested in a Blackburn Rovers striker with a Burnley attacker said to be another option.
Aston Villa’s hopes of securing a promising starlet on a new deal are unlikely with the teenager keen on a move to Barcelona and AC Milan are understood to be interested in signing a Tottenham Hotspur defender this summer.
Elsewhere, Newcastle United are said to be to be ‘tracking’ a Red Bull Salzburg striker and the Magpies have also have had an £18 million bid for a Leeds United winger rejected.
Finally, Leicester City have enquired about the possibility of signing a PSV Eindhoven midfielder.
Here are the Premier League transfer news stories making the headlines on Friday morning: