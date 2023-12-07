West Sussex-based football stalwart Graham Shergold, surely one of Brighton and Hove Albion’s most dedicated lifelong supporters, has spread his wings again.

Not content with his recent trip to see Albion complete the double against mighty Ajax - four-time European Champions – in Amsterdam, he jetted off to Athens to see his beloved Albion in action again, beating Greek side AEK .

Enthusing about his latest Albion adventures, Graham told us: “Eight of us, including my son, flew to Amsterdam and there were about 50 Albion fans staying in our hotel.

"I was weaned at the Goldstone, where my dad was a permanent fixture and went to see the earlier game at Marseille. I’ve also been on Albion pre season tours abroad, but it was a massive experience to be at the huge Johan Cruijff Arena to see us beat Ajax, such a historic club.

Graham Shergold and pals in Athens | Picture supplied

"We had three days over there, making the most of it, and it was total enjoyment with absolutely no trouble at all, a real pleasure. Incredibly, it was estimated that 3,000 ticketless Albion fans made the trip just to be part of the amazing atmosphere.

"Amsterdam is a wonderful city and after the game hordes of Albion fans ended up singing to each other across the canals.

“After that I couldn’t wait to go to Athens to see Albion in European action again, in the AEK match – and I wasn’t disappointed, - another great event, with a very friendly welcome, despite getting accidently caught up in a whiff of tear gas!

"Afterwards we saw Fatboy Slim, a legendary Albion fan. We’ve got Marseille at home next week, then we’ll have the draw – I’d love to go to Bayer Leverkusen in Germany next time.”