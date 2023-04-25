'From minute one' - De Zerbi confirms surprise Brighton starter for Nottingham Forest clash

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi will take his team to lowly Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Wednesday night

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi revealed one key change to his starting XI to face Nottingham Forest at the City Ground on Wednesday night.

Albion are still in recovery mode from their painful penalty shootout loss to Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday evening. There is though little time to contemplate the loss as they return to Premier League action at Nottingham Forest, who are second from bottom in the table.

De Zerbi will assess his walking wounded following the Wembley showdown as a number of his first team regulars struggle for full fitness. His attacking options have been blunted as Evan Ferguson continues his recovery from an ankle issue sustained in the 2-1 win at Chelsea two weeks ago – Ferguson will miss the match at Forest and set to return this Saturday against Wolves at the Amex.

Experienced front runner Danny Welbeck is also a major doubt as he injured his knee in Brighton’s Cup loss to United and Wednesday could be too soon.

De Zerbi said he has the full trust in the younger members of his squad but picking the right moment to introduce them is key. That moment will arrive for Facundo Buonanotte – the young Argentina playmaker who arrived at Brighton last January for around £9m from Rosario Central.

Buonanotte, 18, has had to be patient for his chances in the Premier League but De Zerbi confirmed Wednesday will be his chance to make an impact. “He will play.” said De Zerbi at the press conference.

He also said: “We will be able to change, but the decision is still difficult because the level is not the same across the pitch. Facundo Buonanotte will play from the first minute, I give you this news, so you’re happy. I am trying to understand the right moment to put the right player on the pitch, because sometimes it’s better to wait, sometimes you have a doubt and to understand before, the difficulty of my work is to decide.”