Fulham manager Marco Silva has fitness concerns to key members of his squad ahead the Premier League trip to Brighton.

A win at the Amex Stadium would send Silva’s side sixth and into a Europa League qualification spot, far exceeding expectations that accompanied the team’s return to the top flight after winning last season’s Championship.

Victory against Nottingham Forest last Saturday means they have taken 16 points from the last eight games and are buoyant, having lost just twice in the league since November.

Brighton however are also in decent form under head coach Roberto De Zerbi and last Saturday’s draw at Crystal Palace – a match they should have won – keeps them sixth and on track for Europe.

Fulham boss Marco Silva will bring his impressive team to the Amex Stadium this Saturday

Fulham’s main fitness concern is Willian this week as the in-form Brazilian – who will be 35 this August – limped off during the win against Nottingham Forest last week. The former Chelsea attacker will have a fitness test on Friday to see if he is able to travel to the south coast.

Silva said: “We have one more day to prepare for the game so we will see as there are a couple of players who have knocks. At this moment Tom Cairney and Neeskens Kebano are the only players unavailable.”

