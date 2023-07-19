NationalWorldTV
Fulham make initial '£15m' offer for former Rangers defender and Brighton transfer target

Fulham have made an initial offer of around '£15m' for Ajax defender and Brighton & Hove Albion transfer target Calvin Bassey, according to David Ornstein of The Athletic.
By Matt Pole
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:17 BST

The Seagulls were reportedly interested in the 23-year-old as an alternative to Levi Colwill.

Chelsea have continued to reiterate that the England under-21 international, who enjoyed a successful spell on loan at Albion last season, is unequivocally not for sale.

Ajax have reportedly not yet responded to Fulham’s offer for Bassey.

The Nigeria international, who has four years left on his contract, made 39 appearances for the Amsterdam club last season following his £20m move from Rangers last July.

Bassey provided five assists and scored one goal as Ajax reached the final of the KNVB Cup but missed out on UEFA Champions League qualification.

The Dutch outfit finished third – their lowest league position in 14 years – after losing 3-1 away at FC Twente in the final game of the 2022-23 Eredivisie campaign.

Prior to his move to Ajax, Bassey appeared 65 times over two seasons for Rangers and won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish Cup.

