Fulham vs Brighton: Is it on Sky Sports, BT Sports or Amazon, kick-off time, Shane Duffy latest, confirmed team news, referee

Graham Potter has steered Brighton to impressive start in the Premier League ahead of their match against Fulham tonight at Craven Cottage

Saturday’s 1-0 win against Leeds at the Amex Stadium lifted them level to 10 points with second-placed Manchester City and Tottenham, but Potter is paying little attention to their lofty positio ahead of tonight's clash with Fulham.

He added: “Maybe if we’re here with four games to go, we can be more excited. We have to be satisfied with our start and we’re positive.

“Ten points from four games is a great return and we’re happy with that, but we need to stay calm and keep doing our best.”

Team news

Fulham will be without Shane Duffy for the visit of Brighton.

The Republic of Ireland international is on loan at Craven Cottage from the Seagulls and is unable to face his parent club.

Manor Solomon and Harry Wilson (both knee) are also ruled out for the hosts.

Brighton defender Joel Veltman is an injury doubt after being forced off in Saturday’s win against Leeds.

The versatile Netherlands international hurt his neck and faces a late fitness test as the Seagulls aim to extend their unbeaten Premier League start.

Midfielder Adam Lallana will not feature and will be sidelined until October due to a calf injury. Jakub Moder and Jeremy Sarmiento (both knee) are still out.

What time is kick-off

The match kicks-off tonight at 7.30pm at Craven Cottage.

Is the match on TV

Yes. The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport.

Marco Silva on Graham Potter

“Graham is doing really well, he deserves all the credit for what he’s doing at Brighton.

“You can see that the team is improving, the team is always showing different things.

“Good players, very good recruitment. They’ve lost some good players and had to buy different ones, but the recruitment has been good and Graham Potter’s job has been fantastic.

“They are working with mostly the same players and the same coach for a long time. That helps always.

