Fulham vs Brighton match preview: Fabian Hurzeler says 'stop this statistic'
Brighton’s previous fixture saw them feature in a 1-1 draw against Southampton, who sit rock bottom of the Premier League.
Fabian Hurzeler’s side will be hoping the Friday night game was a blip in Albion’s recent fine form as they travel to Craven Cottage tonight.
In the pre-match press conference for the match, the Albion boss was reminded that Fulham are a ‘bogey team’ for his side. Fulham are unbeaten in all eight Premier League games against Brighton, winning four and drawing four.
In response, Fabian Hurzeler said: “I see this as an opportunity to stop this statistic and to make it look better for the Brighton fans.”
The Seagulls head coach will also have to watch this game in the stands.
The youngest manager in Premier League history is serving a touchline ban following a yellow card and altercation with Southampton boss Russell Martin during and after their 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium last Friday.
Fabian Hurzeler also commented on this during the press conference, saying: “I had this experience once in the in the Bundesliga. It's not the best experience... It's a fair punishment for me, and I have to learn from it. Honestly, I trust my team. I trust my staff. I have great coaching staff around me.”
