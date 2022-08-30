Fulham vs Brighton player ratings: Enock Mwepu struggles in Danny Welbeck absence and Lewis Dunk nightmare

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Brighton and Hove Albion were off the pace during their Premier League loss against Fulham at Craven Cottage

The Serbia forward had already exceeded his tally of three in Fulham’s last Premier League season and he netted his fifth of the new campaign shortly after half-time to break the deadlock.

The hosts added another almost immediately afterwards when Lewis Dunk turned an Andreas Pereira cross into his own net.

However, Alexis Mac Allister soon reduced the deficit from the penalty spot on the hour mark.

The result leaves Fulham with eight points after an impressive start to the campaign which kicked off with a surprising draw against Liverpool on the first weekend, while Brighton are on 10 points from their first five matches.

Here’s how the Albion men rated:

Robert Sánchez - 5: Did his job well in the first half as Fulham dominated. Key moment was when he excellently pushed a dangerous corner away from danger. Other saves were formalities.The keeper may feel his positioning could have been better for Fulham's first goal but he had no chance of sparing Lewis Dunk's blushes. The Spaniard would have been counting his blessings after Kebano failed to take advantage of his awful mistake, when he dropped the ball under no pressure.

Joel Veltman - 5: Passed fit late on and didn't have his best game for Brighton. The Dutchman was hooked on the hour for Tariq Lamptey, as Potter looked to inject some pace. Veltman helped to keep the scores level in the first-half, though, as he was in the right place at the right time to clear a dangerous looking cross from finding its target.

Adam Webster - 5: Didn't make any individual errors of note but part of a defence which failed the Mitrovic test, this evening. Found it difficult to play out from the back in the first half as Fulham put the visitors under immense pressure and were pushing up high. Webster often had to pass it back to his keeper. The game opened up after the first goal and he was part of the chasing pack unable to prevent Fulham' second on the counter. Never an easy job as a defender when the team is chasing an equaliser, leaving you open to fast break-aways. Headed wide of the post as the game approached injury-time. Nearly gave away a third goal with a careless pass.

Lewis Dunk - 5: Difficult to be too critical of Dunk as one of Brighton's most dependable players but this was an evening he will want to forget. Made a couple of rare mistakes in the first half but his own goal to double the hosts' lead summed up Albion's day. The cross was unlikely to find anyone in white when Dunk's outstretched leg wrong-footed Sanchez. Resorted to dragging the impressive Mitrovic to the ground and was lucky not to be booked. Did almost create a goal at 0-0 with a fantastic long pass which March couldn't get under control.

Solly March - 6: March Had Brighton's best chance in the first half but he couldn't direct his header on target after doing well to beat his marker. A goal would have been against the run of play. Had another chance to level stright after Fulham's opener but couldn't make it count.

Moises Caicedo - 6: Part of a Brighton midfield which was over-run in the first half. Not able to win the ball and play it forward as much as we have become used to seeing. Nice work in build up to Brighton's first effort on goal, through Pascal Gross. Fortunate not to be booked for a very late challenge on Tete seconds after the restart. Replaced for the final ten minutes by Deniz Undav, as Brighton chased the equaliser.

Enock Mwepu - 5: Very poor first half. Kept giving the ball away and was beaten too easily in the midfield, as Mitrovic regularly dropped deep. The first goal came following Mwepu's half clearance. Subbed off after an hour.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7: His superb penalty gave Bernd Leno no chance in the Fulham goal. Linked up play well as Albion hunted for a second goal. Struggled up against Mitrovic in the first half and could have been booked for late challenge on the forward, who was a real handful all night. Guilty of being dispossessed too easily in the middle of the park. He missed a chance to clear before Fulham's first goal.

Pervis Estupiñán 6: Had to do a lot of defending in the first 45 minutes and made a couple of sloppy fouls. He was able to make more of an impact going forward after the break and won the penalty. Replaced by Mitoma.

Pascal Groß - 6: Quiet performance from the German. Had Brighton's first effort on goal, which was saved by Leno. Linked up play nicely but was unable to make a telling impact like in recent weeks.

Leandro Trossard - 6: Struggled to make an impact in the false 9 position, as his teammates couldn't get him the ball. Albion seemed to be struggling without a striker as a focal point. Looked more of a threat from the left, with a great cross to March, who couldn't direct his header on target. Trossard was moved to the wing when Welbeck came on and had a powerful shot saved by Leno as Albion looked for an equaliser.

Subs:

Danny Welbeck: 6: Did well off the bench, holding the ball up well. One notable chance, firing a shot wide after good work from fellow-sub Lamptey.

Tariq Lamptey: 7 - Always a threat on the right with his pace causing problems after his second-haf introduction. Fulham's Robinson booked for bringing Lamptey down. Involved in a couple of good moves in an end-to-end end to the game but couldn't force a leveller.

Kaoru Mitoma: 7 - Like Lamptey, Mitoma was a real threat off the bench. So quick and sharp on and off the ball. A problem for Fulham's defenders.