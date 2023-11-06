'Full agreement' – Ex-Brighton and Leeds ace to sign staggering new contract with title chasers

Arsenal defender Ben White faces his old club Brighton

Former Brighton defender Ben White looks set to sign a bumper new contract with Arsenal.

White, 26, has impressed for the Gunners since joining from Brighton for £50m in July 2021. He has made 100 appearances for Mikel Arteta’s team and has mainly been deployed as right back, with three goals and five assists in total.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

White’s current deal is due to expire June 2026 but the club are keen to seal a new contract for the defender and tie him to the Emirates for the long term.

"Talks over a new deal are progressing well and are expected to result in a full agreement in the next months,” reported Football Insidertoday.

The former Seagull impressed at Brighton and had one excellent season in the Premier League under then Albion boss Graham Potter before sealing his move to Arsenal. He developed through the youth ranks on the south coast and had successful loan spells with Peterborough, Newport and Leeds United in the Championship.

Former Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa was a huge fan of White and wanted to sign the player from Brighton when they achieved promotion to the Premier League. Brighton rejected a £25m offer from Leeds and then sold him a year later to the Gunners for double the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal are looking to tie down their top performers and White – who is currently on a reported £120,000 per week – is set to join the likes of Martin Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and William Saliba, who have all signed improved new deals lately.