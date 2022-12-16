That’s according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims that Chelsea have a ‘full agreement in place’ with Norwegian club Molde to sign the Ivorian.
The Italian claimed that the Blues are still discussing ‘personal terms’ with the 19-year-old, but a deal worth ‘more than €10m’ is expected to be completed.
Posting on Twitter, Romano said: “Exclusive: Chelsea are on the verge of signing David Datro Fofana, here we go soon! There’s full agreement in place with Molde to sign Ivorian striker born in 2002. #CFC
“Personal terms are still being discussed with player — then deal will be signed for more than €10m fee.”
Fofana has 24 goals from 65 games so far from his time in Norway and has 17 goals from 29 in all competitions this year. It is a strike rate that attracted interest from the Seagulls and Premier League rivals Liverpool.
Last month, Romano claimed that Albion had ‘opened talks’ with the Norwegian outfit to sign Fofana.
He tweeted: “Excl: Brighton have opened talks with Molde to sign Ivorian talented striker David Datro Fofana. Negotiations are ongoing, deal not easy as many clubs are tracking him #BHAFC
“Understand Molde want more than €10m to sell Fofana, who has 21 total goals this year - he’s 19.”
Meanwhile, Ivorian outlet Fratmat reported that Liverpool were ‘carefully observing’ the prolific forward.
The 19-year-old also has one cap for his country, coming off the bench in the Ivory Coast’s 4-0 friendly win over Burundi in November.