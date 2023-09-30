BREAKING
Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi suffered a heavy loss at Aston Villa

Full extent of Brighton injury list revealed after Aston Villa and expected return dates

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a heavy 6-1 loss at Aston Villa as injuries took their toll on Roberto De Zerbi’s team
By Derren Howard
Published 30th Sep 2023, 14:29 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2023, 14:54 BST

Ollie Watkins fired a superb hat-trick for Unai Emery’s men with goals also for Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz and an own goal from Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan. Albion briefly rallied after the break and pulled one back from Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati – his first for the club – but Brighton were way off the pace throughout.

The win moved Aston Villa up to fourth ahead of the 3pm kick-offs, while Brighton, who were third before today’s thrashing, will now look to Thursday’s Europa League clash at Marseille.

De Zerbi has made numerous changes to his starting XIs this term as he tries to manage his squad amid a hectic fixture schedule and injuries.

Here’s a full run down of the walking wounded at Brighton and when they are expected to return...

Sustained his injury during or just after the Wolves match. A huge blow for Brighton as he started the season so well. Expected to be out for the next three months

1. Julio Enciso - knee

Ruled out for the Aston Villa match with a 'muscular issue'. Not thought to be too serious and will to return for the Europa League clash in Marseille

2. James Milner - muscular

A huge miss for the Villa match. His experience has helped Brighton cover the losses of Caicedo and Mac Allister and it's painfully clear when Gross is missing. Hoping to be back in time for Thursday's trip to Marseille

3. Pascal Gross - muscular

Has not played for more than year and De Zerbi wants him back ASAP. Could still be two weeks or three away as yet.

4. Jakub Moder - Knee ACL

