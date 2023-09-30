Full extent of Brighton injury list revealed after Aston Villa and expected return dates

Brighton and Hove Albion suffered a heavy 6-1 loss at Aston Villa as injuries took their toll on Roberto De Zerbi’s team

Ollie Watkins fired a superb hat-trick for Unai Emery’s men with goals also for Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz and an own goal from Brighton’s Pervis Estupinan. Albion briefly rallied after the break and pulled one back from Barcelona loanee Ansu Fati – his first for the club – but Brighton were way off the pace throughout.

The win moved Aston Villa up to fourth ahead of the 3pm kick-offs, while Brighton, who were third before today’s thrashing, will now look to Thursday’s Europa League clash at Marseille.

De Zerbi has made numerous changes to his starting XIs this term as he tries to manage his squad amid a hectic fixture schedule and injuries.

Here’s a full run down of the walking wounded at Brighton and when they are expected to return...

Julio Enciso - knee Sustained his injury during or just after the Wolves match. A huge blow for Brighton as he started the season so well. Expected to be out for the next three months

James Milner - muscular Ruled out for the Aston Villa match with a 'muscular issue'. Not thought to be too serious and will to return for the Europa League clash in Marseille

Pascal Gross - muscular A huge miss for the Villa match. His experience has helped Brighton cover the losses of Caicedo and Mac Allister and it's painfully clear when Gross is missing. Hoping to be back in time for Thursday's trip to Marseille