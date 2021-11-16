Full extent of Brighton injury list revealed and expected return dates ahead of Aston Villa and Leeds

Brighton midfielder Enock Mwepu will hope to be fit to face Aston Villa this Saturday

Albion are seventh in the Premier League standings but have not won in their last five matches - drawing four and losing once.

Graham Potter's team will be up against an Aston Villa team trying to impress their new manager Gerrard after the former Liverpool and England captain was brought in to replace Dean Smith.

Villa have lost their previous five matches but will hope to get a bounce from Gerrard's arrival.

Here's the latest on Albion's injury list:

Steven Alzate

The Colombian midfielder is the main long-term casualty at Albion having sustained an ankle injury in the 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace last September. The 23-year-old is making progress and a return is likely early part of 2022.

Dan Burn

The left-sided defender injured his knee when he fell awkwardly in the Carabao Cup penalty shootout loss at Leicester. Burn is however making good progress and the international break would have helped with his recovery. It is hoped the 28-year-old will be available for selection for Saturday's clash at Villa Park.

Aaron Connolly

The striker has had a frustrating time with niggling injuries this season. The Ireland international injured his heel in the Carabao Cup loss at Leicester and has been working his way back to full fitness. He has trained this week and tipped to be available for Villa.

Enock Mwepu

Scored a cracking goal at Liverpool and started against Newcastle but was subbed due to an adductor injury. The Zambia international, who arrived for £23m from RB Salzburg last summer, is starting to settle into Premier League life and will hope to be fit for Villa.

Danny Welbeck

The former Man United and Arsenal striker injured his hamstring in the draw at Palace. He is said to be making progress and head coach Graham Potter has him pencilled in for a festive return. "I would say there is a good chance of him returning before January the way he is progressing. Touch wood there will be no setbacks, we just need to keep working. Hopefully this side of Christmas."

Rob Sanchez