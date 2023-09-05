Full extent of Evan Ferguson injury revealed as Ireland send Brighton striker home

Evan Ferguson has been ruled out of the Republic of Ireland’s upcoming Euro 2024 qualifying matches against France and the Netherlands.

The 18-year-old picked up a knee injury during Brighton’s 3-1 win against Newcastle on Saturday, in which he scored all three of his side’s goals, and after being assessed by national team medical staff has withdrawn from the squad.

He joined up with the team on Sunday but it has been decided that he will not be fit to feature in either match during the current international window, with the squad due to travel to France later on Tuesday.

Stephen Kenny’s team have three points from their first three matches in Group B and need a positive result in Paris on Thursday and against the Dutch in Dublin next week to keep alive realistic hopes of reaching next summer’s finals.

Evan Ferguson of Brighton & Hove Albion scored a hat-trick against Newcastle last Saturday

The manager has Norwich’s Adam Idah, Preston’s Will Keane, Hull’s Aaron Connolly and Chiedozie Ogbene of Luton available as his other forward options.

Ferguson is now expected to return to Brighton where he will be fully assessed. Ferguson will be desperate to be fit for Albion’s next match against Old Trafford on September 16, swiftly followed by Brighton’s first ever Europa League match against AEK Athens at the Amex Stadium on September 21.

Speaking after his treble against Newcastle, his skipper Lewis Dunk said: “He’s incredible. I think he’s shown that on the biggest stage in the world. He should be proud of himself.

“He’s a humble boy, which is the best thing about him. He doesn’t get carried away with anything. That’s not going to change, the way he works hard every day.