Wayne Rooney is unimpressed after Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo decided to rest key players for the FA Cup quarter-final vs Brighton and Hove Albion.

Forest – who sit third in the Premier League and are bidding for Champions League qualification – start the match without Callum Hudson-Odoi and Anthony Elanga.

Top scorer Chris Wood is also absent through injury.

Forest boss Espirito Santo has opted to replace the trio with Taiwo Awoniyi, Ryan Yates and Danilo.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney did not hide his feelings whilst on punditry duty for BBC One.

On Nottingham Forest resting key players, he said: “I am shocked.

“The FA Cup is such a prestige tournament and to rest players in a quarter-final.

"They're trying to get Champions League football, but as a player you want to play and try get momentum.

“If I was a fan, I would be fuming. You want to win silverware and this is a great opportunity.”

Espirito Santo explained his decision in an interview on BBC One.

He said: “The cup is always a good chance for players who work hard and don’t get minutes in the Premier League.

“Game-by-game. Today is a tough one and then we think about the next one.”

Albion, meanwhile, will be looking for revenge after losing 7-0 at the City Ground on February 1. They have since gone unbeaten in seven games, in all competitions – winning six of those matches.

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler told BBC One: "What we went through made us strong. We have to remind ourselves that we need to focus on the basics well.

"I think they played like this already three or four times against big teams like Chelsea and Liverpool. A defensive shape.

"We have to be alive in all phases of the game and try to control the game."

This is the first-ever FA Cup meeting between Brighton and Nottingham Forest. Today’s visitors have, however, reigned supreme in both previous cup ties against the Seagulls.

They won 3-1 in the 1977-78 League Cup quarter-final, and 3-0 on aggregate in the 1986-87 League Cup second round.