Brighton and Hove Albion are continuing to make improvements on and off the pitch

Brighton and Hove Albion have enjoyed an impressive season to date as they sit seventh in the Premier League and push for European qualification.

The Seagulls are also through to only their third FA Cup semi-final in their history, where they will face Manchester United at Wembley Stadium next month. It has been yet another season of progress and underlines the work chairman and owner Tony Bloom continues to do. Albion’s sound business model has seen them work shrewdly in the transfer market as they unearth gems for minimal cost – some of which have been sold on for maximum profit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It has all helped to place them in a healthy financial position as today the club confirmed they are back in profit as they released encouraging operating figures for the 2021-22 season. Albion made £24.1m as crowds returned after covid, along with increased broadcast revenue and player sales. It’s an impressive turnaround from the previous year where the club had operated at a loss of £50.4m.

Brighton and Hove Albion chairman Tony Bloom is looking to make further progress at the Amex Stadium

Bloom however is keen to continue the upward curve and confirmed in his financial year end chairman’s statement that work on the new Tunnel Club and improvements within the Amex Stadium are on schedule.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our season-ticket renewals continue to be high for both this accounting period and for the current renewal phase ahead of next season,” said Bloom. “We want to ensure the Amex matchday experience remains one of the best in the Premier League, and we are continuing to innovate and improve. Our further investments in this area will see the new Tunnel Club open next season, an enhanced pre-turnstile fanzone, and an upgraded in-stadium sound system.”