Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali was handed a suspended two-month ban and fined £20,000 for breaching betting rules.

The FA announced a regulatory commission imposed the sanction, which will be in force throughout the 2024-25 season, on the 23-year-old Italy international and warned him as to his future conduct after he had admitted 50 offences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Brighton and Hove Albion FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tonali, a £55million summer signing from AC Milan, is currently serving a 10-month worldwide ban for similar breaches imposed by the Italian football federation (FIGC) in October last year.

Newcastle midfielder Sandro Tonali was handed a suspended two-month ban

The decision means Tonali, who had made just 12 appearances for the Magpies when the original suspension was imposed, will be free to play again on August 27, and that will come as a relief to head coach Eddie Howe. Newcastle are next in action this Saturday at Burnley and then welcome Brighton on May 11.

An FA statement read: “The independent Regulatory Commission imposed a two-month suspension from all football and football-related activity, which is suspended until the end of the 2024/25 season pending any further breaches of The FA’s Betting Rules, as well as a £20,000 fine and warning.”

Newcastle swiftly vowed to help the player with what his agent Giuseppe Riso described as a “gambling addiction” when news of the initial offences emerged, and his co-operation with the investigation has been acknowledged by the FA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A club statement read: “Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity, and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings.