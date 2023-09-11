Gareth Southgate wanted Brighton, Man City and Newcastle stars for England – despite being Irish and Norwegian
The England head coach was speaking after his side delivered a blunt attacking display during the 1-1 draw with Ukraine in Poland last Saturday.
Ferguson, who has four Premier League goals so far this season with Brighton, has enjoyed a flying start to his top flight career and last Saturday netted a hat-trick against Newcastle.
The 18-year-old, who snubbed Liverpool to join Brighton from Irish outfit Bohemians in 2021, has two goals from six games for the Republic of Ireland but Southgate revealed England had previously tried to persuade Ferguson to switch allegiances.
“I think he’s played too many games at senior level," Southgate said. "I’m not exactly sure on whether he definitely can’t, but I think he’s made it very clear he feels he was born in Ireland and he’s represented them and I would 100 per cent [support that].
“I think he’s a bloody good player. We have to respect him, I don’t think he’s given any inkling that would be any different.”
Ferguson was born in Ireland but his mum is from England. He has previously been linked with Tottenham, who saw him as a potential successor to England skipper Harry Kane, who joined Bayern Munich last month.
Manchester City are the latest club interested in the striker and the Premier League champions believe he could work well upfront in tandem with Norwegian Erling Haaland.
Southgate also revealed England tried to get Haaland in the set-up. "We were looking at Haaland and wishing that he might have been available as well,” Southgate said. “But we’ve got a pretty good number nine and we’re very happy with him.”
Meanwhile, the battle to secure the international future of Newcastle midfielder Elliot Anderson rumbles on between England and Scotland. Southgate said: “I don't know. We liked him and we do like him. We think he’s a player that’s doing really well.
“Obviously, he was called into their [Scotland] squad earlier in the week and I don’t know what the position is at the moment. I saw he’s pulled out.”