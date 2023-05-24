Gareth Southgate's brilliant new England XI - including Lewis Dunk with Man City, Arsenal and West Ham stars

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Lewis Dunk is back in the England squad for June’s Euro 2024 qualifiers

Lewis Dunk returned four-and-a-half years after his only cap as Gareth Southgate named the England squad for June’s Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Having kicked off Euro 2024 qualification with wins over Italy and Ukraine, Group C continues with next month’s double header against Malta and North Macedonia.

Southgate has named a 25-man squad, with Eric Dier and Raheem Sterling the high-profile absentees and Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eze the only uncapped player in the group.

Brighton captain Dunk returned for the first time since making his debut against the United States in November 2018. Callum Wilson, Tyrone Mings, Sam Johnstone and Trent Alexander-Arnold also returned to the fold.

Southgate had no qualms about naming a strong squad when there might have been a temptation to allow some of his senior stars to have a rest.

He said: “We have played North Macedonia twice at home and never beaten them. To be a top team, if we want to be European champions, we have got to nail big games – like we did in March – and make sure we nail the complicated ones.

“It is a good test of commitment and togetherness. This group don’t want to let each other down. We want to keep progressing as a team.”

Here’s how England could line-up for their upcoming matches...

1 . Jordan Pickford - GK Southgate's trusted No1 - although faces serious competition from Newcastle's Nick Pope and Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale Photo: Clive Brunskill

2 . Kyle Walker - RB Man City's brilliant defender should just get the nod ahead of Kieran Trippier Photo: Shaun Botterill

3 . John Stones - CB What a season he has had. England's best defender! Photo: Catherine Ivill

4 . Lewis Dunk - CB One of the best defenders in the PL this season. Deserves his spot. Photo: Richard Heathcote